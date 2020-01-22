MARIANNA -- Marianna Toyota will commemorate the redesign of its facility with a grand opening celebration on Friday, January 24 at 1:30 p.m. at 2961 Pennsylvania Avenue. The public is invited to take part in the festivities.

Representatives from Southeast Toyota Distributors will present Marianna Toyota with the highly regarded Katana Sword – a coveted samurai blade and award that in Japanese culture symbolizes strength, quality and integrity – in recognition of the dealership's commitment to continuous improvement and the success of the Toyota brand. In addition to this award, catered refreshments will be served.

"While this refresh was an investment in our facility, it is also an investment in this community,"said Jorge Garcia, president, Marianna Toyota. "Our dealership and extraordinary associates have been a part of the Northwest Florida community for more than 37 years, and we are honored to have this opportunity to share our commitment to the people of Marianna and surrounding communities as we continue to grow and evolve together."

As part of the redesign, the 16,412 square-foot dealership now boasts a refreshed customer lounge, a new car delivery lane, covered vehicle drop-off and pick-up areas, as well as an entirely new façade. The dealership also offers complimentary Wi-Fi and coffee.

Offering a stress-free car-buying experience is a top priority at Marianna Toyota where they live by the mantra, "if you can't come to us, we'll drive it to you". The longstanding Toyota dealership prides themselves in their friendly staff who maintain a customer-first attitude, great parts and service department, and unmatched deals.

A true community partner, Marianna Toyota proudly supports many local and national organizations, including the Boy Scouts of America, Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, Chipola College Appreciation Club, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Rotary Club and Chipola Civics Club, just to name a few.

For more information on Marianna Toyota, visit https://www.mariannatoyota.com/ or call 850- 526-3511.