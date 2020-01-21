BONIFAY–Deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office executed an arrest warrant at 2714 Sherwood Drive in Bonifay Thursday, January 16, taking 52-year-old Frederick Joe Johnston into custody on charges of elderly neglect and exploitation.

Warrants were obtained for Johnston after it was found that he medically neglected a 75-year-old person in his care and took possession of her vehicle and bank card.

During the course of the arrest, deputies discovered remnants of a meth lab and obtained a search warrant for the residence. That search resulted in the discovery of chemicals used to manufacture meth, as well as several grams of finished product and associated drug paraphernalia.

Johnston is charged with neglect of elderly with great harm, exploitation of elderly possession of methamphetamine, possession of listed chemicals/manufacturing a controlled substance, and possession of narcotic equipment.

A second individual, 54-year-old Cynthia Lynn Martinez of Dothan, Alabama, was also charged with exploitation of elderly in connection to this case.

Both are charged with exploitation of more than $10,000 but less than $50,000.