The suspect was found sleeping in a wooded area and had drugs and a pipe on his person.

BONIFAY — A report of a suspicious person resulted in the arrest of a Bonifay man Thursday, lawmen say.

Deputies received a call around 9:30 that morning to a Horseshoe Loop address, where they found a man sleeping in a wooded area.

The man, identified as 56-year-old Curtis Ray Harrison Jr., was told to leave the area.

As Harrison gathered his belongings deputies noticed a glass pipe that contained burned residue. They arrested him for drug paraphernalia possession.

They also discovered Harrison possessed meth and marijuana.

He was charged with possession of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana (less than 20 grams) and possession of paraphernalia.