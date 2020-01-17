McNeese State (8-9, 3-3) vs. New Orleans (6-11, 2-5)

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over McNeese State. In its last six wins against the Cowboys, New Orleans has won by an average of 12 points. McNeese State's last win in the series came on Feb. 11, 2016, an 87-76 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: New Orleans' Bryson Robinson has averaged 17.5 points while Troy Green has put up 14 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Cowboys, Sha'markus Kennedy has averaged 16.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and three blocks while A.J. Lawson has put up 16.7 points.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Privateers have scored 78.1 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 59.3 per game they recorded against non-conference foes.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Lawson has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all McNeese State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Cowboys are 0-5 when they score 71 points or fewer and 8-4 when they exceed 71 points. The Privateers are 0-10 when they fail to score more than 71 points and 6-1 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: The Privateers are 5-0 when at least five of their players score 10 or more points and 1-11 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Cowboys are 5-0 when turning the ball over 13 times or fewer and 3-9 when the team exceeds that total.

DID YOU KNOW: The McNeese State offense has scored 81.4 points per game this season, ranking the Cowboys 14th among Division I teams. The New Orleans defense has allowed 77.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 285th overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com