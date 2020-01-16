Chipley – Traffic on McFatter Avenue at State Road 79 in Vernon will be detoured to Sapp Avenue from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 as workers continue construction of new southbound travel lanes. Road closure and detour signs will be in place to direct motorists.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area and to watch for construction equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Speeding fines are double when workers are present.

