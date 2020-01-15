An alert Interstate 10 driver helped find two missing 7-year-old twin sisters who’d been reported missing out of Washington County.

The children’s information was posted on electronic messages boards along the highway, according to a media release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver saw the message board and noticed that the vehicle in front of him matched the description given in the message.

He called in the vehicle’s location and troopers responded, taking Vanessa A. Cotromano, a 39-year-old Naples woman, into custody.

The children, who were unharmed, were turned over to the Department of Children and Families.

Cotromano was taken to the Jackson County Jail, where she was charged with interfering with child custody, the release said.