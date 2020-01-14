CHIPLEY- Washington County School Board was joined by members of the community this past Monday as they officially unveiled the new school district board room, housed in the cafeteria of the former Kate E. Smith Elementary School on 750 Sinclair Street in Chipley.

The board said the new room had been a long time coming and greatly needed and they were excited to finally meet in a bigger chamber than the previous meeting room on Third Street. The new room will be able to house more public seating as well as provide more up to date media software for meetings.

Students from Florida Pandhandle Technical College assisted in the renovation of the new meeting room, which included an complete overhaul of the cafeteria. During the celebration, Dr. Lou Cleveland, chairman of the school board, gave accommodation to the college for their support and efforts on the project.

“Thank you so much for all you have done.” Cleveland said.

Cleveland said the original stage of the cafeteria could not be salvaged because of termite damage and so a special ornamental barn door was created out of some of the salvaged, which will hang in the board room.