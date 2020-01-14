TALLAHASSEE — Northwest Florida resident Bryon Hughes, accompanied by his wife Cori, attended the 2020 State of the State address Tuesday as guests of Governor Ron DeSantis.

The State of the State is an annual address the Governor of Florida delivers to a joint session of Florida’s legislature that outlines the Governor’s vision and priorities for the State of Florida, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

Bryon Hughes is a firefighter with the Mexico Beach Fire Department.

Bryon and his wife, Cori, a detective with the Panama City Police Department, were married two weeks after Hurricane Michael, standing on top of a mountain of rubble that Michael left in its wake.

In September, DeSantis announced $1.1 million in grant funding to Mexico Beach to support fire department and law enforcement operations.

“The grant program will make a huge difference for our department, as we got totally wiped out in the storm,” Hughes said in the release. “We’ve finally broke ground on our temporary building while we wait for the new station is built. This money is huge for us and our community.”