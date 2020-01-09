CHIPOLA - In as shocking statement from Chipola College late last week, it was announced that the Northeast region of Florida won’t be able to see the beloved story of the piratically perfect nanny from Cherry Tree after all.

Chipola College announced that they would be postponing the production of Disney’s “Marry Poppins,” before auditions were set to begin earlier this week.

“Due to unexpected circumstances, Chipola College Theatre will be postponing its production of “Disney’s Mary Poppins” for the 2019-2020 season,“ The college said.

Evelyn Ward, an employee of the college said the postponement was caused by change in staffing.

“After many of years of service to Chipola College, Charles Sirmon, Director of Theatre, resigned effective December 31, 2019 to accept employment at Wallace College Dothan,” Ward said. “We wish Charles the best in his new endeavor. The college will be announcing its alternative plans for the Spring semester and future productions in the near future.”

The college said they will be announcing its alternative plans for the Spring semester and future productions in the near future and ACT Fund memberships will be honored during the Spring semester.