TTL Inc., a Tuscaloosa engineering services company, has acquired a Tennessee-based engineering company.

DBS and Associates Engineering, which was founded in 1988 and has offices in Nashville and Clarksville, merged its operations into TTL on Jan. 1, according to a news release.

“Both firms share a rich history of building long-term relationships with our clients. I am really excited that DBS will become part of the TTL team,” said Dean McClure, president and CEO of TTL.

Acquiring DBS will expand TTL’s transportation design capabilities, enhance its civil and construction engineering efforts and bolster its inspection, and surveying abilities, according to the news release.

David Smith, founder and CEO of DBS, said that after meeting with TTL’s leadership team, he realized that the two companies shared a similar philosophy.

“We quickly recognized our two very successful companies wouldcomplement each other with the end result being a much better and stronger firm,” Smith said.

This is the third such acquisition TTL has made in the last four years.

TTL was founded in 1964 and is an employee-owned firm and provides engineering services throughout the Southeast. It does geotechnical engineering, environmental consulting, construction materials engineering, testing, inspection services and analytical laboratory services.

The company, which has its home office on Greensboro Avenue in Tuscaloosa, employs more than 400 people, including engineers, geologists, environmental scientists, chemists and technical and support staff.

TTL also has offices in Georgia and Texas.