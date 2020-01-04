A suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Houma on Christmas Eve has turned himself in, authorities said.

Desmond Devonte Verdin, 23, surrendered to authorities around 7:45 p.m. Friday, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said. He is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

He was also booked on warrants for aggravated second-degree battery, domestic abuse battery involving strangulation, domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim, possession with intent to distribute a schedule I controlled dangerous substance, transactions involving drug proceeds and using drugs in the presence of persons under 17.

Verdin is the third suspect arrested in connection with the apparent Dec. 24 drive-by shooting that claimed the life of 35-year-old Courtney Carter, authorities said. The shooting also left a 33-year-old man injured. He was treated and released from an area hospital.

Tyler D. Payne Jr., 27, was arrested Wednesday morning and was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. An unnamed 15-year-old juvenile was also arrested Tuesday in connection with the shootings, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies and detectives were called out to the hospital around 11:45 a.m. Dec. 24 to question the two victims, the Sheriff’s Office said. Carter died from his wounds at 3:45 a.m. Christmas Day.

The shootings occurred at the intersection of St. Louis Canal Road and North Hollywood Road while the two victims were inside a vehicle, authorities said. After the shots were fired, the suspect vehicle made a right turn onto North Hollywood Road and headed toward West Park Avenue.

Although authorities did not release a specific motive, detectives learned an argument occurred at the Southland Mall prior to the shooting, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The victims’ car sustained multiple bullet holes, authorities said. The case remains under investigation.

Verdin was booked into the Terrebonne Parish jail, where he’s being held on a $2 million bond.

--Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 448-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanVCopp.