Destin officials want to lease Air Force-owned beach by Marler Bridge

OKALOOSA ISLAND — City officials are looking into possibly expanding the amount of property the city leases at the western foot of Marler Bridge.

In that area, the city since 1997 has had a fee-free lease with the Department of Defense for the city’s "Welcome to Destin, The World's Luckiest Fishing Village" sign. The lease expires in 2022.

The site is in unincorporated Okaloosa County, south of U.S. Highway 98 and west of a large unpaved parking area, which leads to a beach that overlooks Crab Island and the East Pass.

City Councilman Rodney Braden recently brought up the possibility of increasing the amount of land the city leases on that part of Santa Rosa Island.

At the Dec. 16 council meeting, Braden wondered if the city could obtain a 99-year lease of the unpaved parking area and the adjacent beach with the federal government.

Visitors to this beach are supposed to have a free beach permit issued by Eglin Air Force Base’s Natural Resources Office. If the city is able to lease the beach, it would work to keep it clean, Braden said.

City Attorney Kyle Bauman told the council that he and/or city Land Use Attorney Kimberly Kopp would look into the possible lease changes and report back to the council.

Destin was incorporated in 1984. At the recent council meeting, Mayor Gary Jarvis noted that in the late 1960s, former longtime charter boat Capt. William Frank Davis and a couple of other area residents floated the idea of leasing the entire point of land on the east end of Santa Rosa Island for a municipal marina. That proposed project never occurred.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Last winter, the county Tourist Development Council approved setting aside $10,000 for a proposed project to add trees and other plants next to and below the "Welcome to Destin" sign, with a decorative wall surrounding the flora.

This overall, estimated $17,000 project was proposed by the Santa Rosa Beach-based nonprofit group called Trees on the Coast.

Destin officials, who have agreed to maintain the trees and plants that would be provided by Trees on the Coast, hope to amend the city’s current lease of the sign spot so the landscaping project can take place.

City Parks and Recreation Director Lisa Firth recently told the council that city officials are waiting for Eglin officials to issue final approval for the project.