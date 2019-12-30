ARIES (March 21-April 19): You might be conflicted when you try to decide what constitutes doing the right thing. One thing should be clear: Remain true to someone you love, and make sure that person has no reason to look for greener pastures.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Explain yourself. Signal your intentions before you take a step in a different direction or abruptly change your mind. Clear communication will counteract arguments that could occur because you take matters into your own hands.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put on your thinking cap. This might be a good day to deal with family issues or to figure out how to get from point A to point B. You might run into an unusual situation where you intuitively read someone's mind.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): It may be easier than usual to make your wants and needs known to loved ones. You can safely ask for advice, donations or even favors, since people will be in the proper frame of mind to give you a helping hand.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your drive and sense of purpose is warming up, and you may need a suitable outlet for your energy. Your passion and intense work ethic will be on display whether you are at work or tossing a ball around in the back yard.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your inquiring mind has great width and breadth, so you can find common ground with just about anyone. You could become the center of attention for an ingenious idea or your resourceful handling of a problem.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make your home a haven. An enriched environment sets the scene for faster learning and a stronger resistance to negativity. Write down your most inspiring thoughts or share them with a partner who can be a guiding light.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Friends might egg you on. Someone could encourage you to throw caution to the wind and attempt something you wouldn't usually tackle. Think twice before you take a shot at something risky or take someone up on a dare.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): While you want to attract the attention of potential supporters, you may also gain the support of detractors by simply being sweet. Let go of perceived slights and make polite gestures toward those you may otherwise brush away.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look for the silver lining in every cloud. You are developing a knack for putting a positive spin on uncomfortable situations. You may be tolerant when others make mistakes but maintain the highest standards for yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Think outside the box and refuse to let your originality become stifled by an invisible requirement to honor tradition. By learning how to do some things in a different way, you may speed some tasks along.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It could be your lucky day since you may find the perfect new thing to add pizzazz to your wardrobe. Head out on a shopping expedition while your sense of style and good taste is at a high point.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: While you ride high on thoughts of goodwill and peace on earth, the next two weeks are the best time for you to make long-range plans, seek advice or initiate any new project of importance. If you are offered a job or given an opportunity to participate in a new enterprise, it may be in your best interest to accept it. You could thrive in competitive situations through January. In May, you might need to reconsider a commitment or the status of a relationship. There could be a breakup if you if you've been sitting on the fence. Even if a relationship undergoes a change that makes you sad, there could be some major benefits that make you happy. Early September is a good time for a romantic getaway or a vacation, but you may be more interested in using your enhanced imagination to make more money through clever negotiations.