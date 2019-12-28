Cheers: Nicholls ahead of the curve on disabled students

Nicholls State University deserves praise for its dedication to disabled students.

The school was named one of the top 50 colleges in the country for students with disabilities, thanks to two of its innovative programs.

The 4-year-old Bridge to Independence program gives students with intellectual disabilities employable skills while earning a degree or certification.

The campus also houses the Louisiana Center for Dyslexia and Related Learning Disorders, which allows students who may not otherwise thrive in an academic environment be included in, and contribute to, society.

And that inclusiveness was demonstrated recently with the decision to award class rings to those who earn certification in the Bridge to Independence.

Programs that lend a helping hand to those who struggle with disabilities are an asset to the community, not just those who directly benefit.

Cheers: Time to root for the LSU Tigers

The LSU football team is somewhere it has never been – the College Football Playoffs.

The 14-0 Tigers play their semifinal game at 3 p.m. today against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta with a trip to the finals on the line.

Led by coach Ed Orgeron, a Larose native, and Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow, LSU buzzed through the regular season and then rolled past Georgia in the SEC title game.

A win today as a two-touchdown favorite and then another against either Ohio State or Clemson on Jan. 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in the finals would give the Tigers their fourth national title since the program began in 1893.

It has been an outstanding season so far for the Tigers and one that fans will never forget.

Let’s hope they can finish it with two more wins.

It’s time to root on the Tigers.

Cheers: Indian Santa embodies the spirit of giving

Words can't completely express the joy Thomas Dardar brings each year as Indian Santa. The story is told by the smiles and hugs he receives from children and families as he delivers Christmas gifts to the needy in the American Indian communities of Terrebonne, Lafourche and surrounding parishes.

The annual tour and gift giveaway started in 1984 in Isle de Jean Charles with Dardar’s uncle, the first Indian Santa. Dardar has carried on the tradition since 2006, reaching hundreds of children each year, most members of the United Houma Nation.

Over the past three decades, Dardar told The Courier and Daily Comet last Saturday at the Dulac Community Center, he has watched little miracles happen each winter.

“You go around and realize Christmas is alive and well,” he said. “It’s all about spreading cheer.”

Dardar's success in that endeavor makes him a Christmas miracle for the people he touches and the entire community.

-- Editorials represent the opinion of this newspaper and not any single individual.