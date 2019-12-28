Indiana Pacers (21-11, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (9-23, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to stop its 7-game home losing streak with a win against Indiana.

The Pelicans have gone 4-11 at home. New Orleans gives up 117.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.6 points per game.

The Pacers are 7-8 on the road. Indiana is 12-2 when outrebounding opponents and averages 44.1 rebounds per game.

The Pelicans and Pacers meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Redick leads the Pelicans with 3.2 made 3-pointers and averages 15.8 points while shooting 45.8 percent from beyond the arc. Jaxson Hayes is shooting 65.2 percent and averaging 8 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

TJ Warren has averaged 17.6 points and 3.7 rebounds for the Pacers. Doug McDermott is shooting 52.5 percent and has averaged 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 3-7, averaging 105.1 points, 47.6 rebounds, 24 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

Pacers: 7-3, averaging 108.7 points, 44 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points on 42.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Zion Williamson: out (right knee), Darius Miller: out (achilles).

Pacers: Victor Oladipo: out (quad), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.