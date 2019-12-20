ARIES (March 21-April 19): A can-do attitude and the twinkle in your eye may attract a flirtatious new admirer. You could meet someone who shares your hopes and hobbies but is only here today and quickly gone tomorrow.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your faith and hope know no bounds. The spirit of the season may well bring out the best in you in unexpected ways. Your powerful optimism can make the holiday season one of amazing discoveries.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You could have some great ideas for having fun and keeping people amused with a variety of activities. Someone might expect you to make difficult decisions or to act as a mediator.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): This is the time of the year to give little gifts that mean a lot. Give a thoughtful remembrance to a neighbor, a teacher, a pet sitter or anyone who enriches your life or makes it more comfortable.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It's possible that a last-minute crisis could disrupt your carefully laid plans. You would prefer that everything be absolutely perfect for a party or a business presentation, but you may need to adjust your expectations.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Some gifts aren't tangible and don't need a pretty ribbon or to appear under a tree. You can share your knowledge, wisdom or time well ahead of the official holiday ceremonies.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Weigh the options but keep your finger off the scale. Making decisions could prove difficult if you become caught up in wishful thinking. Consider asking for the advice from a more neutral party.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A little bit of extra work won't hold you back. You are willing to go the extra mile to get everything finished before you take off for the weekend. Enjoy an unexpected infusion of creativity.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Having extra time to spend with family and loved ones is probably at the top of your weekend list. This could be a motivation to find clever ways to complete your allotted tasks faster than usual.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Reach out to put more spice in your life, although it might simply be a batch of gingerbread cookies or a few pieces of peppermint candy. Put your business maneuvers and ambitions on the back burner.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You may notice that a secret admirer is looking for an opportunity to spend more time with you. Since you could be restless for some excitement, it might be both tempting and amusing to flirt.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Home isn't the only place where you can enjoy holiday hospitality. There may be some after-work events that allow you to share the spirit of the holidays with those outside of your usual close-knit circle

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You may be too gullible for your own good, or caught up in a carefree fantasy during the upcoming three to four weeks. You might harbor unrealistic expectations about your job or relationships. Take a timeout from major decision-making and avoid implementing crucial changes. Wait until February, when you can be more pragmatic and sensible, to focus on practical matters such as opening a retirement fund or putting business strategies into action. March and April could bring a boost in your social life, as you could become more involved with groups of people who share your ideals or hobbies. Following through on an inspiring idea could create some extra responsibilities in July, when you may be more ambitious but must also be more cautious. An opportunity to change jobs, take a vacation or travel might not arrive until September, but when it does, it will enrich your life and possibility enhance your future.