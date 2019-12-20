An Elevate Tuscaloosa subcommittee has recommended a series of budgetary changes to the capital projects spending plan following the announcement of the Saban Center.

Changes to the Elevate Tuscaloosa capital projects spending plan are needed to fund aspects of the recently announced Saban Center.

The Elevate Tuscaloosa Financial Analysis Subcommittee, which was formed last month to provide spending recommendations on nearly $160 million in capital projects, signed off Thursday on these spending changes during its first official meeting.

While these funding allocations reduced the overall capital spending plan from $161.05 million to $159.8 million, most of the shifts were to account for the property purchase and design of the Saban Center, a new, state-of-the-art interactive learning center that will offer science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs, theater, literature and outdoor recreation.

“With the Saban Center announcement,” said Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, “now we begin moving forward.”

While all of these budgetary changes must survive scrutiny from both the Elevate Tuscaloosa Advisory Council and, ultimately, the Tuscaloosa City Council, the biggest proposed change is the $17 million reduction in funds allocated for an “Experience Venue.”

Described as a $60 million facility “that will significantly upgrade the experience economy while drawing thousands of tourists each year” in the original Elevate Tuscaloosa plan, the reallocation of $17 million will, Maddox said, achieve the same goal with the Saban Center.

Of the $17 million, $5 million will go toward the construction of River District Park, which is set to be an outdoor recreational component of the Saban Center.

For the Saban Center itself, $8 million is being directed to the purchase of The Tuscaloosa News building – the future home of the Saban Center – with the remaining $4 million set aside for the facility’s engineering and design work.

The reduction of $1.25 million is what was originally slated for the Tuscaloosa Public Library’s Main branch. But with this branch expected to be moving into the Saban Center, this allocation is no longer needed, Maddox said.

Other changes include a $500,000 reallocation from Sokol Park’s original $10 million designation in order to fund part of the Tuscaloosa All-Inclusive Playground, an estimated $4 million facility that’s meant to cater to children with and without special needs on the grounds of Sokol Park.

And another $200,000 is being re-rerouted from the Tuscaloosa National Airport’s upgrades to improving the airport’s runway and hangar.

Funding these projects is the 1% sales tax increase that was recommended by the mayor as part of the Elevate Tuscaloosa plan and adopted earlier this year by the City Council.

Updated projections list the expected revenues off this sales tax hike at $21.32 million in fiscal 2020, with a projected 2% increase each following fiscal year.

Three bond issues totaling almost $130 million are currently forecast to be obtained in fiscal 2021, 2022 and 2023 to fund many of the Elevate Tuscaloosa projects, but delays on certain projects – particularly, those in the parks and recreation category – related to requested studies and master planning procedures could push one or more of those bond issues further into the future, Maddox said.

Yet if some projects come in higher than expected, there’s a contingency for that, as well.

Over the next 10 fiscal years, an undesignated balance of $31.12 million is expected to be available for unforeseen costs and “unexpected opportunities,” as the mayor has described them.

But even that could change, the mayor said, as the Elevate Tuscaloosa subcommittees and the City Council itself reviews and, ultimately, approves the final spending plans.

“To me, this was the most conservative route to take,” Maddox said, “but it doesn’t mean it’s the only route to take.”

