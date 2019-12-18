On Tuesday, commissioners for Walton and Okaloosa counties approved resolutions that declared the areas would oppose any future federal legislation that obstructs their residents’ right to bear arms.

Two more counties have joined the roughly dozen across the state openly supporting the right for citizens to bear arms.

On Tuesday, commissioners from Walton and Okaloosa counties unanimously approved resolutions declaring that their areas would oppose any future legislation interfering with constitutional rights, specifically, the Second Amendment right to bear arms.

The decisions came about a week after officials in Santa Rosa County did the same, and made their area a "Second Amendment Sanctuary." They also reaffirmed the Santa Rosa Militia.

"As we learned with customary use, it’s better to do it quicker than wait until there is a problem," Walton Commissioner Danny Glidewell said during the meeting Tuesday. "This is an effort to go ahead and get ahead of this issue. ... It gives our sheriff and our local officials the ability to not enforce, or to ignore, laws that violate the Constitution."

He added that the resolution also allows local authorities the option not to fund anything that stonewalls the Constitution.

In Okaloosa County, commissioners agreed, but welcomed the resolution under a different name. They dubbed it a "Second Amendment Safe Haven."

According to Okaloosa Commissioner Graham Fountain, the choice of name was to differentiate the initiative from sanctuary cities, which he added "allow illegal aliens to be protected."

"No matter what some would have you think, we are a nation of guns," he said at Okaloosa’s Tuesday meeting. "It is a reality, guns for the bad and guns for the good."

Fountain, a former law-enforcement official also seeking reelection to the board, added that the resolution also supported Okaloosa’s Guardian Program and the right for its military personnel to carry weapons on base.

"I feel like we’ve gone far enough on trying to get in the way of people’s Second Amendment rights," he said. "I always say, ’When seconds count, the cops are minutes away.’ ... It’s good to be able to arm yourself and take care of yourself."

During Walton County’s meeting, Commissioners Tony Anderson, who agreed with the Second Amendment sanctuary, wanted to make clear that the resolution doesn’t give residents additional gun rights. He said it simply shows that the county supports its citizen’s constitutional rights.

"We are not making a law here or an ordinance," he said. "This is strictly a resolution supporting the Second Amendment. ... The laws are still the laws."