What’s at the farmers market this week

• Beef, grass fed

• Butternut squash

• Eggplants

• Eggs

• Fresh poultry

• Greens, assorted

• Honey

• Pork

• Potatoes, red and white

• Spaghetti Squash

• Sweet potatoes

• Zucchini

• Baked goods, canned goods, Muscadine juice, fresh ground corn meal, homemade dog treats, dried herbs, Flavored butters, fresh herbs, plants, natural jellies and jams, sugar free jams, pickles and jellies, Hot sauces, spices, Lip balms, Cowboy candy, Goat milk soap, shampoo and lotion, bath and body creams and soap, beeswax candles, quilts, crafts and homemade children’s clothes.

Area farmers markets:

Tuscaloosa Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m.-noon Saturday at Tuscaloosa River Market, 1900 Jack Warner Parkway.

Northport Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-noon Saturday at 4150 Fifth St., Northport.

Party rice and noodles

Ingredients

• 1/2 cup butter

• 2 medium onions

• 2 cups regular long-grain or 1 1/2 cups parboiled rice

• 1/2 pound mushrooms, sliced

• 1/2 teaspoon curry powder

• 1/8 teaspoon pepper

• 4 cups chicken broth

• 1 1/2 teaspoons salt

• 1/2 of an 8-ounce package medium noodles (2 heaping cups)

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a 5-quart Dutch oven over medium heat, cook onions in 1/4 cup butter until tender, about 5 minutes.

Add rice, mushrooms, curry and pepper and cook 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in broth, additional 1/4 cup butter and salt; heat to boiling.

Gently stir in uncooked noodles. Pour mixture into 3-quart casserole; cover and bake 35 to 40 minutes until rice and noodles are tender and all liquid is absorbed.

Just before serving, fluff rice and noodle mixture with fork.

Recipe from Stephanie Hoops, published Nov. 19, 2003 in The Tuscaloosa News.