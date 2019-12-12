ARIES (Mar 21-Apr. 19): Stay close to home. Stick around familiar faces and places, as roaming too far off the beaten path could take you out of your comfort zone. Don't divulge too much information to new acquaintances.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20): Adapt to your situation. Be professional when it comes to business and let your hair down when socializing, but don't try to have it both ways. Make the best of unavoidable engagements, as some may come up.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Find out what makes them tick. Mine for personal details about a client or business contact and you may have an easier time dealing with them. You might need to take a rain check on an invitation.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): There are only so many hours in a day. You may spread yourself too thin if you try to meet all the demands that are made of you. There's no shame in saying no when you are already too busy.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Let it slide. Don't be too hard on someone who is trying their best but still comes up short, as a bit of guidance may be all that they need to improve. Not everyone shares your lofty standards.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Curiosity killed the cat. Avoid pressing an issue if someone doesn't want to share information with you, as you might only end up irritating them. Try not to put too much weight on what may be a minor dispute.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22.): Rise to the occasion. When you get your time in the spotlight, pull out all the stops to make a grand impression on everyone watching. Follow a hunch to get to the bottom of a baffling situation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't rain on someone's parade. An adventurous friend or loved one doesn't want to be bogged down with logic or reason. Indulge another's whims and you may be glad you came along for the ride.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Show your sensitive side. Make the apple of your eye feel special by providing them with an intimate and memorable evening. Take a step back if a project becomes too frustrating. A little perspective can go a long way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Everyone may not be on the same page. Ensuring that those around you are working toward the same outcome before you make assumptions could spare you a bit of trouble. Others may not respond well to demands.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A little charm wins the day. Others might have no problem joining your cause if they enjoy being around you. Be kind because you want to be, not because you expect to get something out of it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20): The supporting cast is as essential as the star. You may not be at the center of the stage, but your work behind the scenes helps to ensure a mission's success. Put someone's fears to rest.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You might be feeling that everything is right with your world during the coming three to four weeks. You can handle business affairs with the instincts of the slyest fox and treat your loved ones with the generosity of the jolliest Santa Claus. Your wisdom is at a peak, making this a good time to make year-end financial decisions or to put some of your best ideas forward. Your competitive nature peaks during February, so sports and physical activities might meet your needs. Joining a gym or athletic group might give your spirits a boost. In March, you may prefer to spend time with people who share your ambitions and interests in material gain. Hold off on starting anything of major importance in April, when you could be distracted by tiny details that slow you down. May and early June are much better times to fly high on inspiration and make sound business choices.