Defendant: Adrien Danos; Plaintiff: Todd Restock, Extreme Welding service LLC; Damages; 139068 8/20/19

Defendant: Erica Willis; Plaintiff: Roosevelt Fountain Jr; Domestic Abuse; 139067 8/20/19

Defendant: Casey Barrilleaux, Sheila Kitchens, Allstate Property and Casualty Ins Co; Plaintiff: Wendy Sweedman, Mark Sweedman; Damages; 139066 8/20/19

Defendant: Tyson J Muse, Pelican Waste and Debris LLC, Great Divide Ins Co; Plaintiff: Hailey Guillory; Damages; 139065 8/20/19

Defendant: Katrina Collason; Plaintiff: Louisiana Citizens Property Ins Co; Damages; 139064 8/20/19

Defendant: Brandy Benoit; Plaintiff: Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC; Account; 139063 8/20/19

Defendant: Jesus Magaana, State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Co, Goauto Ins Co, Progressive Paloverde Ins Co; Plaintiff: Philip France, Kelly France; Damages; 138972 8/8/19

Defendant: Ashley Adair; Plaintiff: Robert Arabie; Paternity; 138971 8/7/19

Defendant: Rickey Breaux Jr; Plaintiff: Jenny Breaux; Divorce; 138970 8/7/19

Defendant: Ashokbhai Patel; Plaintiff: Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC; Account; 1388948 8/5/19

Defendant: Brian St Laurent Sr; Plaintiff: Galaxy International Purchasing LLC; Loan; 138949 8/5/19

Defendant: Jimmie Pecor Jr; Plaintiff: Ford Motor Credit Co LLC; Note; 138950 8/5/19

Defendant: Malena Pate; Plaintiff: Andrew Plaisance; Domestic Abuse; 138951 8/5/19

Defendant: Joslynn Thomas; Plaintiff: Bryan Dickerson; Domestic Abuse; 138952 8/5/19

Defendant: David Guillot; Plaintiff: Heather Guillot; Divorce; 138953 8/5/19

Defendant: Blake Boudreaux; Plaintiff: Britney Boudreaux; Divorce; 138955 8/5/19

Defendant: Drew Remont; Plaintiff: Nicole Remont; Divorce; 138938 8/1/19

Defendant: Joshua Boudreaux; Plaintiff: Lauren Hebert; Custody; 138939 8/1/19

Defendant: Donna Boudreaux; Plaintiff: Darren Boudreaux; Divorce; 138940 8/2/19

Defendant: Walgreen Pharmacist; Plaintiff: Robert Duffy; Damages; 138941 8/2/19

Defendant: Kristy Callais, Kolan Armand; Plaintiff: Credit Acceptance Corp; Garnishment; 138942 8/2/19

Defendant: Ricky Sandifer, Central Crude Trucking LLC, Gray Ins Co; Plaintiff: Desjane’ Byous; Damages; 138943 8/2/19

Defendant: Susan Durocher, Susan Durocher LLC; Plaintiff: Renovations INC; Account; 138944 8/2/19

Defendant: Nexion Health at Thibodaux INC; Plaintiff: Bonnie Terrebonne; Damages; 138945 8/2/19

Defendant: William Burck Jr; Plaintiff: Ashley Burck; Divorce; 138931 8/1/19

Defendant: Janet Adams; Plaintiff: Patrick Adams; Divorce; 138932; 8/1/19

Defendant: James Gillies; Plaintiff: Amber Gillies; Divorce; 138933 8/1/19

Defendant: Crystal Sanchez; Plaintiff: Leonard Sanchez; Divorce; 138934 8/1/19

Defendant: Robin Johnson, State Farm General Ins Co; Plaintiff: Bernard Coleman; Damages; 138935 8/1/19

Defendant: Travis Breaux; Plaintiff: Chelsea Guidry; Domestic Abuse; 138936 8/1/19

Defendant: Ashley Melancon ET AL; Plaintiff: Suzette Esponge; Custody; 138937 8/1/19

Defendant: Justin Freeman; Plaintiff: Brooke Freeman; Divorce; 138530 7/3/19

Defendant: Darian Washington; Plaintiff: Portfolio Revocery Associates LLC; Account; 138531 6/3/19

Defendant: Tamara Baradell, Progressive Security Ins Co, Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Ins Co; Plaintiff: Earl Smith Sr; Damages; 138532 6/3/19

Defendant: Christelle Serigny; Plaintiff: Adonis Borne; Custody 138534 6/3/19

Defendant: Joey Savoie; Plaintiff: Jessica Savoie; Divorce; 138535 6/3/19

Defendant: Ciara Vanlandingham; Plaintiff: Jared Vanlandingham; Domestic Abuse; 138536 6/3/19

Defendant: Hapy Adams; Plaintiff: Albert Danos Jr; Domestic Abuse; 138537 6/3/19

Defendant: Sandra Smith; Plaintiff: Patricie Smith; Dmoestic Abuse; 138538 6/3/19

Defendant: Denzel Washington; Plaintiff: Campus Federal Credit Union; Note; 138539 6/4/19

Defendant: Patrick Moore; Plaintiff: Victoria Cheramie; Paternity; 138540 6/4/19

Defendant: Clint Walker; Plaintiff: Angeline Carnline; Paternity; 138541 6/4/19

Defendant: Michael Guidry Jr; Plaintiff: Lisa Guidry; Divorce; 138543 6/4/19

Defendant: Seth Fryou; Plaintiff: Whitney Adams; Domestic Abuse; 138544 6/4/19

Defendant: Traci Martin; Plaintiff: Williams Martin; Divorce; 138545 6/5/19

Defendant: Sherry Ledet; Plaintiff: Travis Ledet; Divorce; 138546 6/5/19

Defendant: Jonathan Cantrelle; Plaintiff: Johnna Cantrelle; Divorce; 138547 6/5/19

Defendant: Leif Haas; Plaintiff: Capital One Bank USA NA; Account; 138548 6/5/19

Defendant: Dean Chouest; Plaintiff: Capital One Bank USA NA; Account; 138549 6/5/19

Defendant: Dwight Hebert; Plaintiff: Capital One Bank USA NA; Account; 138550 6/5/19

Defendant: Seth Delcambre; Plaintiff: Capital One Bank USA NA; Account; 138551 6/5/19

Defendant: Mickey Naquin Jr; Plaintiff: Bank of America NA; Account; 138552 6/5/19

Defendant: Rovig Minerals INC ET AL; Plaintiff: Cardinal Slickline LLC; Account; 138553 6/5/19

Defendant: Robig Minerals INC ET AL; Plaintiff: Cardinal Coil Tubing LLC; Account; 138554 6/5/19

Defendant: Rovig Minerals INC ET AL; Plaintiff: Vesco Rental & Pressure Control LLC; Account; 138555 6/5/19

Defendant: Nakia Gray; Plaintiff: Shyheem Thompson; Custody; 138556 6/5/19

Defendant: Jerald Stansbury; Plaintiff: Dominique Young; Divorce; 138557 6/5/19

Defendant: Kristie Gonzales; Plaintiff: TD Bank USA, Target National Bank; Account; 138558 6/6/19

Defendant: Katherine Simmons; Plaintiff: Nicholas Bergeron; Custody; 138559 6/6/19

Defendant: Dain Pierre; Plaintiff: Carolyn Cox; Paternity; 138560 6/6/19

Defendant: Tahj Cheatham; Plaintiff: Jenice Ingram; Paternity; 138561 6/6/19

Defendant: USAA Casualty Ins Co, Dorothy Howard; Plaintiff: April Daigle; Damages; 138562 6/6/19

Defendant: Cassandra Cheramie; Plaintiff: Zachary Danos; Domestic Abuse; 138565 6/7/19

Defendant: Amy Cortez; Plaintiff: Kelsey Cortez; Divorce; 138566 6/7/19

Defendant: Polly Cheramie; Plaintiff: Discover Bank; Note; 138567 6/7/19

Defendant: Darlene Dantin; Plaintiff: Irvin Dantin; Divorce; 138568 6/7/19

Defendant: Chrishonna Hester, Allstate Property and Casualty Ins Co; Plaintiff: Ty’Jai Luther; Damages; 138569 6/7/19

Defendant: Joseph Vicknair; Plaintiff: Kerrie Vicknair; Divorce; 138571 6/7/19

Defendant: David Adams Jr; Plaintiff: Wilmington Savings Fund Society; Executory Process; 138572 6/7/19

Defendant: Southern Pipeline Services LLC; Plaintiff: Allied Shipyard INC; Account; 138573 6/7/19

Defendant: Ron Alcorn; Plaintiff: Jennifer Chiasson; Protective Order; 138574 6/7/19

Defendant: Jerry Winston; Plaintiff: Kendra Cooks; Domestic Abuse; 138575 6/10/19

Defendant: Rabalais Andre; Plaintiff: Synchrony Bank; Account; 138576 6/10/19

Defendant: Tonia Baudean; Plaintiff: JH Portfolio Debt Equities LLC, Capital One NA; Account; 138577 6/10/19

Defendant: Andre Rabalais; Plaintiff: Synchrony Bank; Account; 138578 6/10/19

Defendant: Rachael Adams; Plaintiff: Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC; Account; 138579 6/10/19

Defendant: Ruth Broussard; Plaintiff: Synchrony Bank; Account; 138580 6/10/19

Defendant: Rovig Minerals INC; Plaintiff: Rusco Services INC; Account; 138581 6/10/19

Defendant: Don Chabert; Plaintiff: Ford Motor Credit Co LLC; Note; 138582 6/10/19

Defendant: Frank Ducos; Plaintiff: Michele Ducos; Divorce; 138583 6/10/19

Defendant: The Unopened Succession of Charles Blanchard Jr; Plaintiff: Ditech Financial LLC; Promissory Note; 138585 6/10/19

Defendant: Terry Hebert Jr; Plaintiff: Megan Percle; Domestic Abuse; 138586 6/10/19

Defendant: Maryann Queen; Plaintiff: Leonard Queen; Divorce; 138587 6/10/19

Defendant: Cindy Loupe; Plaintiff: Alberto Garcia; Domestic Abuse; 138588 6/10/19

Defendant: Michael Goff, Esurance Ins Co; Plaintiff: Renee Creppel; Damages; 138589 6/10/19

Defendant: Francis Fonseca Jr; Plaintiff: Neesa Fonseca; Divorce; 138590 6/10/19

Defendant: John Westerfield; Plaintiff: Samantha Elizabeth; Custody; 138591 6/10/19

Defendant: Courtney Warner; Plaintiff: James Verdin Jr; Custody; 138592 6/11/19

Defendant: Charleston Hebert Jr; Plaintiff: Brooke Hebert; Divorce; 138593 6/11/19

Defendant: Foremost Ins Co, Paul Bouvier; Plaintiff: David Bland; Damages; 138594 6/11/19

Defendant: Lindberg Lorraine; Plaintiff: Discover Bank; Note; 138595 6/11/19

Defendant: Euell Turnage, Plaintiff: Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC; Account; 138599 6/12/19

Defendant: Max Chavez; Plaintiff: Sophia Vizier; Domestic Abuse; 138600 6/12/19

Defendant: Esther Skidmore; Plaintiff: Terral Melacon; Custody; 138601 6/12/19

Defendant: American Alternative Ins Corp, St John Volunteer Fire Dept INC, Kenneth Dolen; Plaintiff: Ty’Tiann Jackson, Ko’Shai Hamilton, Colette Hamilton; Damages; 138602 6/12/19

Defendant: Progressive Casualty Ins Co, Matthew Landry, Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Inc CO; Plaintiff: Simonne Stine; Damages; 138603 6/11/19

Defendant: LeAnne Lauless; Plaintiff: Kentell Williams; Domestic Abuse; 139121 8/29/19

Defendant: Sarah Chastain; Plaintiff: Ronald Babin; Custody; 139149 8/30/19

Defendant: Taylor Graham; Plaintiff: Lyle Graham; Divorce; 138598 6/11/19

Defendant: Rovig Minerals INC; Plaintiff: Stage 3 Separation LLC; Damages; 139148 8/30/19

Defendant: Brandi Sandolph, Robert Sandolph Jr; Plaintiff: Midfirst Bank; Executory Process; 139147 8/30/19

Defendant: Allstate Ins Co, Brennan Rogers; Plaintiff: Dianne Tyler; Damages; 139145 8/30/19

Defendant: Benjamin Campbell; Plaintiff: Jamie Brown; Custody; 139144 8/30/19

Defendant: Joshua Smith; Plaintiff: Jessica Trahan; Domestic Abuse; 139143 8/30/19

Defendant: Womack & Sons Construction Group INC, Travelers Casualty and Surety Co of America; Plaintiff: Volute INC; Contract; 139142 8/30/19