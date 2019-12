The accident happened near Niceville, but just over the Walton County line.

WALTON COUNTY — A Niceville man trying to cross State Road 20 after dark was struck and killed Thursday night.

Albert Wright failed to see the 2006 Hummer approaching and stepped into its path about 6:20 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol media release.

The driver, William Sanders of Freeport, does not face charges, the release said.