Why does a farmer, gardener or landscaper need to take a soil sample from a particular planting area? Assuming the specific crop, shrubs or flowers in question have been planted properly, in good soil, in the recommended amount of sun, shade or both, and watered on a regular basis, and the plants have not done well, the next thing to do is to determine which nutrients your soil needs for a particular crop to thrive.

If you have planted a row of corn in a specific area and for the last couple of years the crop has not done well, you may need to take a soil sample from the area to determine which nutrients are needed to improve the crop. The same holds true for a farmer growing a field of beans, a gardener growing a small plot of vegetables or a landscaper growing a lawn.

When a soil sample is tested, the lab determines the pH and any specific nutrients that are lacking in the soil. The soil testing lab will list the kind of fertilizer and other nutrients that are needed to grow the specific plant recorded on the information sheet.

In this area, the supplies and instructions needed for taking and mailing a soil sample may be obtained from Etowah County’s Alabama Cooperative Extension System office at 3200 West Meighan Blvd. in Gadsden.

Taking a soil sample is not a difficult process. First decide on a specific area for taking a soil sample, such as a planting bed, a field or a stretch of lawn. A shovel may be used to take the sample. From each section selected for growing a specific plant, take about 10 core samples.

To take a core sample, dig a hole to a depth of about 6 to 7 inches. Use a shovel to remove a slice of soil from the wall of the hole. Place a slice of the soil from your shovel in a bucket. Do this same procedure 10 times throughout the planting area, placing a slice of soil from each hole in the bucket. Mix the soil in the bucket thoroughly and place about a pint of the combined soil in the soil-sample box that was provided at the Extension System office. Complete the information on the box and the form that is to be included with the soil sample, listing the specific plant that is to be planted in the designated area. Mail the sample and a check to the address provided.

You may send in several soil samples from different areas of your fields, planting beds or landscape areas. Follow the same instructions from each section from which you take the 10 core samples. There is a charge for testing each soil sample and your Extension System office will give you that information.

Carol (Bonnie) Link is an Etowah County Master Gardener and an experienced garden writer. Her weekly column is designed to help and encourage others in their gardening endeavors. Send questions or comments to clink43@bellsouth.net.