Dallas Mavericks (13-6, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (6-14, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Mavericks play New Orleans.

The Pelicans are 5-10 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans is 2-9 when opponents win the rebound battle and averages 44.8 rebounds per game.

The Mavericks are 8-3 in Western Conference play. Dallas ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 36.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Luka Doncic averaging 8.4.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mavericks won 123-116 in the last meeting on Oct. 25. Doncic led Dallas with 25 points, and Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingram ranks second on the Pelicans with 7.4 rebounds and averages 25.5 points. Jaxson Hayes has averaged 5.3 rebounds and added 9.4 points per game over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Doncic has shot 48.3 percent and is averaging 30.6 points for the Mavericks. Dwight Powell is shooting 70.9 percent and has averaged 7.2 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 119.1 points, 47.5 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points on 44.0 percent shooting.

Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 112 points, 43.7 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points on 48.4 percent shooting.

Pelicans Injuries: Kenrich Williams: out (ankle), Zion Williamson: out (right knee), Darius Miller: out (achilles), Derrick Favors: out (personal).

Mavericks Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.