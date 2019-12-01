Smile A While: Smile A While, a social group for women, meets at 11 a.m. on the second Tuesday of the month. The schedule is: Dec. 10, Silver Lakes, 1 Sunbelt. For information, call Carolyn Biggio, 256-442-4776

Polar Express Day: 10 a.m. Dec. 14, Imagination Place; play in museum and Let it Snow, take a guided tour of Festival of Trees, watch “The Polar Express,” create a special craft and take a ride on miniature “Polar Express” train in parking lot; free admission and $5 for train ride for Hardin Center members, $12 for non-members

Christmas on the Rocks: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 14, River Rocks Landing Resort; family friendly Christmas party with movies, hot chocolate, cookie decorations and other fun and games

Christmas with Children: 2 p.m. Dec. 14, Woman’s Club of Gadsden clubhouse, 862 Chestnut St.; ages 3-9; $20 includes holiday keepsake craft, photo with Mrs. Claus, secret Santa shop (gift for mom) and Christmas carols; pre-register at 256-438-0861

Hokes Bluff Christmas Parade: 3 p.m. Dec. 14

Carver Christmas Parade: 6 p.m. Dec. 14, at Carver Square

Community Development application deadline: Deadline to submit funding applications for the District 28, 29 and 30 Etowah County Community Development Committees is Jan. 31, 2020; applications can be picked up at the Etowah County Commission Office.

Senior-friendly Line Dance Classes: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Carver Community Center, 720 W. 14th St., Anniston; 256-231-7630

YMCA of the Coosa Valley: The YMCA is looking for players to participate in a table tennis program; games currently are being played at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and 6 p.m. on Thursdays at the YMCA, 100 Walnut St.; stop by during those times to learn more