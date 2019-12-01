LAS VEGAS – Late Friday night, the University of Alabama women’s basketball team won its fifth-straight game when it took a 97-77 win against then undefeated Northern Iowa (5-1) in the Southpoint Shootout in Las Vegas.

Alabama (5-1) was scheduled to play Southern Cal (3-3) late Saturday night.

Jordan Lewis led Alabama’s win against Northern Iowa with 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. Cierra Johnson had 18 points and six assists off the bench. Jasmine Walker came one rebound shy of a double-double with 17 points and nine rebounds.