The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a business burglary investigation.

Around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, an unidentified woman burglarized the WholeSale Autoplex at 5835 W. Main St., authorities said. She drove away in a Nissan Juke.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman. Those who can identity her are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 876-2500 or Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.