A long-awaited upgraded crosswalk on Perdido Key Drive will be installed in front of the iconic Flora-Bama Lounge, Package and Oyster Bar by spring 2020.

The Florida Department of Transportation is issuing a "notice to proceed" to its contractor Dec. 3, allowing the contractor to begin work to upgrade the heavily used crosswalk, FDOT spokesman Ian Satter said.

The $165,000 project will add a raised mid-block crosswalk that will have a pedestrian activated traffic light to stop traffic while pedestrians are crossing the road, Satter said.

Perdido Key Drive became a county road after Escambia County and FDOT agreed to swap it for a stretch of Beulah Road near Interstate 10. Satter said the contract for the new crosswalk was in place before the road swap was finalized.

"We did a study out there to determine that a pedestrian crosswalk is something that helps with some of the issues were noticed safety-wise," Satter said.

The popular spot has been the site of several pedestrian injuries over the years. In 2016, a Flora-Bama employed died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street.



Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill, who is a Perdido Key resident, said he believes the new crosswalk will improve safety in the area.



"It will stop traffic, pedestrian and cars, and move them in clumps, instead of this kind of death by trickle effect that we're doing now," Underhill said.



