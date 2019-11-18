Like most folks who live in Alabama, Slade Salmon remembers exactly what he was doing before last year's Iron Bowl.

Salmon participated in Operation Iron Ruck along with dozens of other students and support personnel from the University of Alabama’s Campus Veterans Association and Auburn University’s Student Veterans Association.

“It was one of the most miserable three days of my life, and I couldn’t wait for it to come around again,” said Salmon, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who is a junior operations management major from Atlanta and president of UA’s Campus Veterans Association.

A ruck march is a military term for a hike with a heavy backpack. Last year, the 151-mile ruck march began at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn and ended at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Salmon said last year's march took 73 hours.

This year, a group of about 80 student veterans will participate in Operation Iron Ruck, beginning at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 27 and ending Nov. 30 at Jordan-Hare Stadium, site of this season's Iron Bowl.

The march is designed to support Mission 22, a national campaign that raises awareness about the issue of suicides among veterans.

“For people who don’t know, 22 veterans commit suicide every day,” Salmon said. “We’re trying to raise public awareness for that and get the message out that this is happening.”

Salmon said Operation Iron Ruck symbolizes the need for unity.

“I feel like all veterans need to band together. One veteran that commits suicide is too many. We all spent however long it was, or however short it was, in the military. We became brothers and sisters in arms, and we need to check on each other and make sure everybody is OK.”

Each student veteran participating in the march will carry 22 pounds of donated items in their rucksacks for the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City and Three Hots and a Cot, an organization that assists homeless veterans. The donated items include socks, gloves and other winter clothing, toiletries and canned goods. Monetary donations will also support Mission 22.

During the three-day trip, each student veteran will hike about 50 miles. They walk for 2 ½ hours before climbing into a support vehicle for about five hours of rest before their next hike.

On Thanksgiving Day, the students will take an extended break at a church that is about halfway between the two stadiums and enjoy a meal prepared by a few of their families.

Operation Iron Ruck will end the morning of Nov. 30 outside Jordan-Hare Stadium in time for the student veterans to see Alabama and Auburn face off in the annual Iron Bowl.

To make a donation or to learn more about the UA Campus Veterans Association, email Salmon at UACVA1@gmail.com or call 205-348-0983.