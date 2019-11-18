FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Alabama volleyball and Arkansas went down to the wire Sunday at Barnhill Arena, battling to five sets with the Razorbacks edging out the Crimson Tide, 3-2.

Alabama (12-13, 4-10 SEC) rallied from a 25-22 loss in the first set to defeat Arkansas (9-17, 3-11 SEC) 25-18 in the second. The Razorbacks won by an identical 25-18 score in the third but the Crimson Tide pulled out the 25-22 win in the fourth to send the teams to a fifth set. Alabama led at the mid-set switch and had match point at 15-14, but three straight from Arkansas gave the home team the narrow 17-15 victory to cap the match.

Alabama posted a season-high nine service aces led by career highs from senior Ginger Perinar and redshirt Junior Ashley Homan with five and four, respectively. Junior Doris Carter led the offense with 13 kills, adding 10 digs for her fifth double-double of the season. Freshman Alyiah Wells also finished in double figures with 11 kills and a team-leading six blocks at the net.

Alabama travels to Tennessee (12-12, 6-8 SEC) on Friday for a 5:30 p.m. CT match against the Lady Vols before returning home to host LSU (13-11, 7-7 SEC) on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.