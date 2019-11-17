On Nov. 2, members of the Tuscaloosa Rotary Club partnered with the University of Alabama Department of Finance and Operations for a day of cleaning and restoration at Tuscaloosa’s Evergreen Cemetery, at the edge of the Alabama campus in the shadow of Bryant-Denny Stadium and within sight of the stately houses along sorority row.

Evergreen Cemetery provides the final resting place for Joshua Lanier Martin, former congressman and the 12th governor of Alabama. Josiah Gorgas, University of Alabama president after Reconstruction, was buried there in 1883, as was the Rev. Charles Allen Stillman, the founder of Stillman College, who died in 1895.

This joint organizational civic project was in response to a request to the city by Col. Duane Lamb, the University of Alabama’s associate vice president for facilities and grounds and also a Rotarian, to restore the beauty of this historic cemetery in homage to his deceased wife as well as the loved ones of others interred within its iron gates.

On that Saturday morning, as I walked among the tombstones and memorials toward the working party, I quietly hummed the British hymn, “Land of Hope and Glory,” familiar to many as “Pomp and Circumstance,” usually played at high school and college commencements. Cemeteries and commencements mark significant ends and beginnings in life. As such, cemeteries glorify and memorialize what we have accomplished while education provides hope for success and accomplishments in life. Universities and cemeteries reflect the essence of who and what we are as communities because they reflect how the past contributes to what we are in the present and strive for in the future.

There are two and only two approaches to the future: history and faith. The study of the past enables us to learn from our successes and failures. Faith gives us hope for something beyond this life and the immediately unfathomable. Places like Evergreen reflect past glories in marble symbols; crosses and etched-in-stone Stars of David are apparent throughout. There is also a replica of Athens’ Parthenon overlooking the final resting place for a family of professors and other loved ones.

Working amidst these markers and monuments, I recalled half-a-century old memories of the years I spent at the University of Alabama preparing for my future, for what is now a life spent most rewardingly as a teacher. I pondered what the university means to me, of what it is to be part of the past but also living in the present Tuscaloosa community and how our university continues to touch the future.

A few events from that Saturday are worthy of note. Tim Leopard, senior associate vice president of construction at UA, helped champion the removal of more than 25 dead trees to improve the esthetics of this beautiful cemetery.

The many volunteers who participated in this project with saws, rakes, shovels, mowers, leaf blowers and chain saws removed and discarded enough branches, leaves and other debris to fill two large dumpsters. The work included clearing the center sidewalk from gate to gate.

Most significantly, the area around the obscured flagpole was cleared allowing it to be repaired so the flagpole is now functional. We concluded the day when Col. Lamb joined the group to raise a new American flag to wave once more over Evergreen Cemetery. It was a moving moment conducted with hands over our hearts and sharing pride in our work, our nation’s flag and our community.

The past leads inexorably to a momentary present in which we work individually and corporately toward the future. Cemeteries and universities reflect both our past glories but also are part of our communal hope for tomorrow. While history must be the final arbiter of all we do in life, if we put service above self and place our faith in God, we can indeed touch the future.

Earl H. Tilford earned his B.A. and M.A. in history at the University of Alabama and his Ph.D. at George Washington University. He taught history at Grove City (Pa.) College. Now retired, he lives in Tuscaloosa, where he is a member of the Tuscaloosa Rotary Club.