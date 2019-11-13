Here are the finalists in the entertainment and leisure categories for the 2019 Best of Tuscaloosa County Awards! Winners are noted in bold.

BIRTHDAY PARTY VENUE

Barnyard Tuscaloosa

Bowlero

Chuck E. Cheese



CONCERT VENUE

Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Bama Theatre

Druid City Music Hall

DJ

DJ Proto J. Dustin Watson

Steve Shannon

Wild Bill

FAMILY AMUSEMENT

Bowlero

Children's Hands On Mujseum

Upsurge Trampoline Park

LOCAL EVENT



Alabama Football

Dickens Downtown

Live at the Plaza

LOCAL FESTIVAL/FAIR

Kentuck Art Festival

Live at the Plaza

Sokol Park Rodeo

SEASONAL ATTRACTION

Alabama Football

Griffin Farms

Tinsel Trail