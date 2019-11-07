ON STAGE
GADSDEN
RITZ THEATRE: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-16 and 22-23 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 17 and 24, Theatre of Gadsden presents “Quilters”; tickets available at theatreofgadsden.org
ON STAGE
GADSDEN
WALLACE HALL: 7 p.m. Nov. 23 and 2 p.m. Nov. 24, Downtown Dance Conservatory presents “The Nutcracker Princess 2019”; $17 to $23, tickets available at wallacehall.org
IN CONCERT
GADSDEN
BLACKSTONE PUB: Thursday, GSCC Jazz Festival After Party; Friday, Robby & Marc; Saturday, Dusty Smith
CHESTNUT STATION: Friday, Dixie Red; Saturday, The Wilson Brothers
RAINBOW CITY
LITTLE BRIDGE MARINA: Friday, Tony Irby
ON SCREEN
GADSDEN
Premiere Cinemas 16
Thursday’s Schedule
“Abominable” (PG)
12:35 p.m., 3:15 p.m.
“Arctic Dogs” (PG-13)
12:30 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m.
“Black and Blue” (R)
1:05 p.m., 3:55 p.m., 6:40 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
“Countdown” (PG-13)
1:55 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 9:45 p.m.
“Doctor Sleep” (R)
6 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
“Downton Abbey” (PG)
12:30 p.m.
“Gemini Man” (PG-13)
12:45 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 9:40 p.m.
“Harriet” (PG-13)
12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
“Joker” (R)
12:45 p.m., 3:05 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
“Last Christmas” (PG-13)
7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (PG)
12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
“Midway” (PG-13)
7:15 p.m.
“Overcomer” (PG)
12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
“Playing With Fire” (PG-13)
4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.
“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” (PG-13)
2:30 p.m.
“Terminator: Dark Fate” (R)
1 p.m., 2:55 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:05 p.m., 9:15 p.m.
“The Addams Family” (PG)
1:55 p.m., 4:25 p.m., 6:55 p.m., 9:35 p.m.
“Zombieland: Double Tap” (R)
2 p.m., 4:35 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 9:45 p.m.
ON EXHIBIT
GADSDEN
HARDIN CENTER: Kathy Chan’s “Celestial Dreams: The Art of Space Jewelry”
MUSEUM OF ART: “Kindred Spirits,” James St. Clair, Hank Herring and Richard White; “What Goes Unseen,” Meghan McDonald; “Homefront to Frontlines: The Humanity of World War II”; Trussville Photo Show
THE WALNUT GALLERY: “Falter,” Stacey M. Holloway
Submit items by noon Mondays for the weekly entertainment calendar. Fax items to 256-549-2105, Attn: That’s the Ticket; or email to gadsdenfeatures@yahoo.com.