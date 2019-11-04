New Orleans Pelicans (1-5, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (2-4, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

Brooklyn faces New Orleans in out-of-conference action.

Brooklyn went 42-40 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 23-18 at home. The Nets averaged 23.8 assists per game on 40.3 made field goals last season.

New Orleans finished 33-49 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 14-27 on the road. The Pelicans averaged 7.4 steals, 5.4 blocks and 14.8 turnovers per game last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Nets Injuries: Kevin Durant: out (achilles).

Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson: out (right knee), Darius Miller: out (achilles), Brandon Ingram: day to day (hand), Derrick Favors: day to day (right knee soreness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.