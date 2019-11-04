Kickoff for the Nov. 16 Alabama-Mississippi State football game will be at 11 a.m., the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.

The game will be played at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville. The game will be televised at 11 a.m.

UA's Nov. 23 game against Western Carolina at Bryant-Denny Stadium will also kick off at 11 a.m..

The kickoff time for the Iron Bowl, which will be played Nov. 30 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, has not been officially set yet. The SEC previously said the game will kick off at either 2:30 or 6:30 p.m.