CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The Alabama Rowing team concludes their fall season at the second day of the Head of the Hooch regatta. The Tide closed Sunday with five medals – one gold, two silver, and two bronze, in addition to nine Top-10 finishes.

The Alabama B boat (Emma Ewell, Shannon, Conlin, Ilaria Earl, Ariana Sweany, Katie Toth, Kristen Rupinen, Samantha Gafford, Gabi Gevers, Olivia DeGroot) snagged the lone gold medal of the day in the Women’s Open 8+.

In Women’s Championship 1X, Darcy Jennings was third, Carley McCoin was fourth, Justine Hobbs was 10th and Peyton Cowell 15th.

In Women’s Open 2-, Gianna Rucki and Rebekah Stewart were second with Keilani Hamann and Makena Clark fourth.