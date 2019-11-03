The Friday morning event is free, but tickets are required.

DESTIN — Donald Trump Jr. will be at the Sandestin Resort in Miramar Beach next week as part of a book tour for his "Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us."

The Friday morning event is free, but tickets are required. To obtain an emailed ticket, register online at https://bit.ly/34nebow. Registration is available through the day of the event.

Appearing with President Donald Trump’s eldest son will be Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

The Northwest Florida congressman has been a staunch defender of the president, particularly in recent days as an impeachment inquiry against Trump has been moving through Congress.

Trump Jr. will be signing his book Tuesday at the Barnes & Noble on 5th Avenue in New York City, with the book tour kicking off Thursday in Birmingham. Trump Jr.’s Friday morning stop at the Sandestin Resort will be followed by an afternoon book-signing in The Villages in north central Florida.

No excerpts from the book, scheduled for release on Tuesday, were available as of late last week.

A blurb on the website for the publisher, Hachette Book Group, states "Trump, Jr. writes about the importance of fighting back and standing up for what you believe in. From his childhood summers in Communist Czechoslovakia that began his political thought process, to working on construction sites with his father, to the major achievements of President Trump’s administration, Donald Trump, Jr. ... delivers a book that focuses on success and perseverance and proves offense is the best defense."

Gaetz is promoting the book tour on his personal Facebook page, noting in a Friday post, "Only one week away to Donald Trump Jr.'s book signing in Destin. Get your tickets here for this great event!"