CHIPLEY - One thing about a small town community is that it knows the meaning of “community spirit” and “community love.”

When the going get’s tough, they band together to help those in need. This certainly has become the case for the Hodge’s family, who now faces the battle of medical bills due to a traumatic experience, which has changed their lives forever.

While at the Jr. Rodeo on Oct. 12, Josh was seriously injured when he was kicked in the face by a horse duinrg the festivities. He had traumatic injuries due to the accident requiring surgery, with more surgeries in the required in the future. Hodges came home on October 23 with his jaw wired shut and a tracheostomy.

Laslie Cauley, a friend of the hodge family , called Hodge, “true American cowboy.”

“Josh works countless hours horseback riding with his dogs catching and penning cows,” she said. “When he is not horseback, he is busy farming.”

According to Cauley, Hodge and his wife, Brandi, are also youth pastors at a local church.

“They have always been wonderful Christian mentors to young adults in our community,” Cauley said. “He is more than willing to help anyone at anytime. He can preach anytime and anywhere,and for hours. He also preaches Cowboy Church at Jr. Rodeos.”

The Hodges have three children, Kaden, Addison, and Brayden. Cauley said because of the injuries, Hodge and his wife, who both have their own businesses are unable to work at this time and the community wanted to do what they could to help them.

Cauley said they decided that in efforts to help him and his family thru this difficult season, they would hold a benefit fish fry and donate all the proceeds to his family to cover expenses for medical costs and other needs.

The benefit fish fry will take place on November 16 at Bethlehem High School, 2767 Highway 160, Bonifay, FL, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. A Cake Auction will also take place at noon.

Cauley is urging everyone in the community to come out and support this noble cause. For more information please contact the Washington County News and Holmes County Times Advertiser editor.