Seller: Samuel Jones, Gayle Toups; Buyer: Alexander Guitart, Leslie Guitart; Sec2 T15S R16E; $68,000; 1281032 7/30/19

Seller: Deer Range Partners LLC; Buyer: Mary Benoit, Kasey Kraemer; Lots3A Bonne Vie Estates; $39,700; 1281033 7/30/19

Seller: Edward Trosclair Jr; Buyer: Gregory Roger; Lot in Lafourche; $95,000; 1281035 7/30/19

Seller: Bessie McIntire, Joseph McIntire, Geralyn Prejean, John McIntire Jr; Buyer: TPP Ventures LLC; lots 45 and 46 blk8 North Thibodaux; $27,000; 1281091 7/30/19

Seller: Marvin Marmande Jr, Ryan Dicharry Construction LLC; Buyer: Robert Terrebonne Jr, Cathy Terrebonne; lot68 St John Place; $384,900; 1281094 7/30/19

Seller: Jhaniffer St Pierre; Buyer: Erin Greene; Lot in Lafourche; $7,000; 1281097 7/30/19

Seller: Erin Greene; Buyer: Casey Chouset; Lot in Lafourche; $7,000; 1281098 7/30/19

Seller: Joan Lococo ET AL; Buyer: Happy Cow Cattle Co LLC; Secs 17 and 18 T16S Secs 1 and 43 T17S all R19E; $3,000,000; 1281131 7/31/19

Seller: Kailey Dupre; Buyer: Jacob Vega; lot15 blk5 Oak Grove Park; $158,000; 1281146 7/31/19

Seller: Tyler Wells, Haley Wells; Buyer: Peggy Stovall; Secs 29 and 30 T16S R19E; $220,000; 1281149 7/31/19

Seller: Susan Deroche, Chris Deroche; Buyer: Michelle King; lot10 blk7 Kleinpeter Estates; $295,000; 1281151 7/31/19

Seller: Henry Robichaux Jr, Dana Robichaux; Buyer: Christopher Acosta; lot13 blk9 Plantation Acres; $433,000; 1281154 7/31/19

Seller: Daniel Martin, Valerie Martin; Buyer: Adam Louviere; lot8 and 9 blk4 Bayou Vista; $135,000; 1281162 8/1/19

Seller: Owen Fanguy Trust No1; Buyer: Bobby Leblanc; Sec25 T16S R17E; $283,153; 1281164 8/1/19

Seller: Angela Pellegrin, Keith Pellegrin; Buyer: Daphne Theriot; lot2 blk8 Barrilleaux; $100,000; 1281213 8/1/19

Seller: Settlement At Live Oaks LLC; Buyer: DSLD Homes LLC; lots 73 102 and 105 114 The Settlement at Live Oak; $1,737,800; 1281220 8/1/19

Seller: DSLD Homes LLC; Buyer: Marc Weems Jr; lot1 blk5 King George Estates; $201,975; 1281221 8/1/19

Seller: Justin Breaux; Buyer: Angela Pellegrin; lot6 blk2 Peltier; $150,000; 1281226 8/1/19

Seller: Hugh Eymard; Buyer: FTS Outdoors LLC; Lot in Lafourche; $350,000; 1281237 8/1/19

Seller: Belinda Morrow; Buyer: Ethan Aldridge; lot2 blk2 Cut Off Heights; $3,200; 1281244 8/2/19

Seller: Westerfelt Properties INC; Buyer: Wilbert Miles, Jerilyn Martin; lot15 blk2 Iris Add; $12,000; 1281253 8/2/19

Seller: RJ Developments LLC; Buyer: Bowen Custom Homes LLC; lot12 blk5 Caro Estates of Bayou Blue; $46,950; 1281261 8/2/19

Seller: William Hickman Jr, Maria Hickman; Buyer: Justin Breaux, Rae Breaux; lot6 blk4 Sugar Ridge West; $385,000; 1281274 8/2/19

Seller: Sam Tabor Jr, Trudy Tabor; Buyer: Trent Burgess; lot8 blk1 Plantation; $218,000; 1281283 8/2/19

Seller: Angela Robinson; Buyer: Erica Baehr; lot14 blk10 Peltier Add; $155,000; 1281285 8/2/19

Seller: Mark Pregeant II, Amber Pregeant; Buyer: Jinsan Sushi Restaurant LA INC; Secs 22 and 23 T18S R21E; $205,000; 1281290 8/2/19

Seller: Terry Dufrene; Buyer: Tammy Kraemer; Sec59 T16S R18E; $52,000; 1281292 8/2/19

Seller: Citizens Bank and Trust Co; Buyer: Clean Clothes Laudromat LLC; Sec28 T15E R18E; $45,000; 1281295 8/5/19

Seller: Ryan Toups; Buyer: Kerry Chiasson; lot4 blk8 Levert Add; $215,000; 1281297 8/5/19

Seller: Garwin Breaux, Pamela Breaux; Buyer: Jarell Boudreaux, Tricia Boudreaux; Sec21 T16S R19E; $22,000; 1281320 8/5/19

Seller: Cory Robichaux; Buyer: Christopher Ordoyne; Lot in Lafourche; $128,000; 1281342 8/5/19

Seller: DSLD Homes LLC; Buyer: Corey Dauzat; lot50 Olde Towne; $176,505; 1281360 8/5/19

Seller: DSLD Homes LLC; Buyer: Tina Templet; lot5 Olde Towne; $187,880; 1281363 8/5/19

Seller: Billy Chiasson, Lucy Chiasson; Buyer: Ronald Chiasson Debra; lot4 blk5 Sidney Bourg; $10,000; 1281376 8/5/19

Seller: Alex Cheramie; Buyer: Deborah Salvant, Paul Salvant; lot3 blk2 Hunter; $76,500; 8/5/19

Seller: Cynthia Zeringue; Buyer: Brandie Tabor; lot5 blk1 Joseph Percle & Pelma Percle Shano; $100,000; 1281383 8/5/19

Seller: South Lafourche Bank & Trust Co; Buyer: Elizabeth Lejune; lot6 blk5 Town of Larose; $19,850; 1281385 8/5/19

Seller: Jade Savoie; Buyer: David Price; Sec49 T14S R20E; $90,000; 1281386 8/5/19

Seller: Cory Santiny; Buyer: Aaron Rogers; lot10 blk4 French Turn Add; $202,000; 1281388 8/5/19

Seller: Catina Porche, Larry Porche; Buyer: Hanaway Properties INC; lots 13 and 14 Wagner Jessie GLeason; $185,000; 1281390 8/5/19

Seller: Innovative LLC; Buyer: Bryan Gaudet Jr, Alair Gaudet; lot11 blk5 Pineridge Estates; $166,400; 1281394 8/5/19

Seller: Mary Leblanc; Buyer: Rachel Morvant; lot25 blk3 Cumberland Estates Add; $63,000; 1281506 8/6/19

Seller: South Louisiana Bank; Buyer: Randy Lefort, Susan Lefort; lot9 B T Eymard; $20,000; 1281510 8/6/19

Seller: Elinus Noel Jr, Krishondra Noel; Buyer: Happie Ledet, Lance Ledet; lot13 blk6 Highland Lades Add; $85,000; 1281515 8/6/19

Seller: RJ Developments LLC; Buyer: William Hadaway; lot10 blk10 Caro Estates of Bayou Blue; $74,950; 1281277 8/2/19

Seller: Distinct Enterprises LLC; Buyer: Lorenza Alonzo; lots 2 5 Wagner Jessie Gleason; $32,000; 1281279 8/2/19

Seller: Carmen Sandolph, Lory Sandolph, Terrell Sandolph; Buyer: Susie Sandolph; lot10 blk3 Richoux Arcement; $80,000; 1281294 8/5/19

Seller: Laurence Berthelot, Lawrence Berthelot Jr; Buyer: Danny Cancienne, Barbara Cancienne; Sec120 T15S R16E; $135,000; 1281323 8/5/19

Seller: Regina Chustz, Chad Chustz; Buyer: Jeffrey Archer, Carly Archer; lot14 blk8 Elmwood Estates Add; $210,000; 1281327 8/5/19