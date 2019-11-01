Cooler weather ushers in the last month of the hurricane season.

FORT WALTON BEACH — Temperature decreases of 30 degrees or more in parts of Okaloosa County and other nearby areas between Thursday and Friday mornings snapped local residents back to reality, said meteorologist Jack Cullen from the National Weather Service in Mobile.

"We had a strong cold front come through yesterday morning," Cullen said Friday. "At the start of October, we had temperatures close to 100, and we were in a drought."

Low temperatures in the local area Friday morning included 35 degrees at around 7 a.m. in Crestview

Heavy rainfall earlier this week was part of a cold front, but the next several days will be dry, Cullen said.

"There’s not a chance of rain until Tuesday, and it’s a pretty low chance," he said.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June through November. Cullen said forecasters are not currently tracking any tropical disturbances and that tropical activity will be on a downhill slide the further we get into November.

"Early morning fog that is now being spotted over local waterways forms after cold, dry air masses move over water that is still fairly warm, Cullen said.

"As we get into winter, the water remembers summer" and its warmth, he said.