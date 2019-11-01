A look at the 2020 election

If you think only the presidential race will be on the ballot next year, think again.

Already, candidates for the 2020 county elections have surfaced, and it promises to be a robust race.

State Sen. Bill Montford is retiring so his is an open seat, and newly elected State Rep. Jason Shoaf will have a challenger in Democrat Ryan Terrell.

There’s a number of judges’ races, and in the county, Clerk of Court Marcia Johnson is retiring, and two candidates have emerged, Erin Hale Griffith and Suzanne Michele Maxwell. Both are running without party affiliation, and so they will go directly to the November ballot.

Incumbent sheriff A.J. Smith, a Republican, is facing a challenge from Democrat Carlton Louie Whaley, and unless either of them faces a primary challenger, they too will square off in the November election.

For superintendent of schools, incumbent Superintendent Traci Moses is facing a challenge from Republican Steve Lanier. Unless either of them faces a primary challenger, they too will square off in the November election.

Plus in Carrabelle, an election will be held for mayor, and two at-large city commissioners.

It’s going to be quite a year.