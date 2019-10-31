A letter from the president of the Florida Seafood Festival board of directors

56 years - that number means different things to different people. To the Florida Seafood Festival all-volunteer board it is a very welcomed number.

The ability to say “Welcome to the 56th annual Florida Seafood Festival Florida’s Oldest Maritime Event” is something we thought we would not be able to say. We were not sure if we would be able to have the 55th, seeing what this community was enduring right after Hurricane Michael last year, just three weeks before the seafood festival. It was not easy nor was it a simple task.

But the 11 members of the seafood festival board made the decision that the festival had to continue. They took the challenge on, knowing that it would be an impossible task. With the help of the county, city, state and Duke Energy and the hard work of the community, we held the 55th annual Florida Seafood Festival just three weeks after Michael.

Approximately 24,000 attendees were welcomed to the event the first weekend of November. Inside the festival grounds at Battery Park, you were hard-pressed to be able to find any residual damage from the storm. That could not be said just days before the first visitor entered the gate. Battery Park had been hit hard just like the rest of our community. Many trees were down, power poles were gone and debris covered the entire park. Even a 30-foot sailboat had come to rest in the middle of Bay Avenue.

But on the day we opened, all was cleaned up and repaired. “It’s kind of fun to do the Impossible,” as Walt Disney said. Some of the best comments made to directors during the event came from people who lived in the most heavily damaged areas of the Gulf Coast - Port St. Joe, Mexico Beach and Panama City. One of the most touching comments was when a Lynn Haven couple came to the information booth and said “Thank you for still having the festival; It has given us a break and a moment to forget. Even if it is just for a minute, It is a taste of normality.”

Recently we shared the story with Visit Florida of how the community pulled together and we were able to hold the seafood festival. Since then, we have been informed that the 2018 Florida Seafood Festival has been recognized as a 2019 Flagler Award winner, which is given out for examples of outstanding Florida tourism marketing.

Fast forward to 2019. This Friday, Nov. 1, at 4:30 p.m, 30 minutes after the Blessing of the Fleet, we will hold opening ceremonies at the Information booth. Musical entertainment begins directly after the ceremonies, which will feature comments from Mayor Kevin Begos, State Rep. Jason Shoaf, the reigning Miss Florida Seafood Oliva Dutrow and King Retsyo Travis Millender. Later Friday evening, at 8:30 p.m. Christian headliner Jason Crabb takes the stage.

On Saturday morning at 7 a.m., registration for the 5k Redfish run starts at the front steps of the Gibson Inn, and following the race, at 10 a.m. the parade starts down Hwy 98. Then at 1 p.m., the Oyster Shucking and Oyster Eating contests get started.

We are proud to announce that our reigning champion Honor Allen, newly crowned as the U.S. National Oyster Shucking Champion, will be back to compete. Allen, 25, of Panama City, won the U.S. National Oyster Shucking Championship at the U.S. Oyster Festival Oct. 19 and 20 in St. Mary's County, Maryland. His 2019 shucking time was 1:59.22, and after having just one point deducted, his final time was 2:20.22 seconds. In addition to returning to the Honor will compete in the Galway, Ireland International Oyster Opening Contest for the third time in 2020.

The Blue Crab Races for the kids will be held on the hour from 1 to 5 p.m. Musical entertainment begins at 4 p.m. and the Festival closes out with our headliner Parmalee at 8:30 p.m. The carnival will open on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 6 p.m., and at 11 a.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

As you can see, the festival is back to normal and our community is open for business. I would like to take this time to thank the Florida Seafood Festival all-volunteer board of directors for the many years of dedication to this historic event. Last year above any year they stood up to the biggest challenge we have ever faced and they did not flinch. They put everything they had into the festival as they do every year. I ask everyone to please thank them for the effort they put into the Florida Seafood Festival. Ted Mosteller, Michael Shuler, Carl Whaley, Tress Dameron, Pam Brownell, Andrea Register, Danielle Layne, Christina Collins and Anthony Croom.

I also would like to thank the community, Franklin County, the city of Apalachicola and the state of Florida, Visit Florida and Duke Energy for all the support that makes the festival happen each year, and especially for all they did last year.

So, I would like to take the opportunity to invite everyone to the 56th annual Florida Seafood Festival on Nov. 1 and 2 at Battery Park in Apalachicola, and to the opening ceremonies where at that time, I will have the great honor be able to utter the words many thought we would be not be able to say. “Welcome to the 56th annual Florida Seafood Festival.”

John Solomon is president of the Florida Seafood Festival board of directors.