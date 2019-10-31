Temperatures could fall below freezing Thursday

With the National Weather Service anticipating temperatures below 40°F in Walton County, the Emergency Management Department has decided to open a cold weather shelter Thursday at the DeFuniak Springs Community Center.

The shelter will open at 5:30 p.m. and remain operational through 7 a.m., a news release said.

The community center is located at 361 North 10th St., DeFuniak Springs.

For information on volunteering or donating to the Cold Weather Emergency Shelter, contact the Matrix Community Center at (850) 892-1090. For any other questions, contact Walton County Emergency Management at (850) 951-2017.