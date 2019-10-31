The week of Oct. 21-25 was National Health Education Week. During the week, the Florida Department of Health in Franklin and Gulf Counties celebrate health education specialists and highlight the work they do in their communities.

Health education specialists offer knowledge, skills and training that complement health care providers, policy makers, educational experts, human resource personnel and many other professionals whose work impacts human health.

Health educators work to promote and improve health equity, which focuses on everyone having the opportunity to attain their highest level of health. Health Educators do this by working closely with residents and community partners to reduce health gaps across different populations.

Health education specialists also promote and improve health literacy through research, education and advocacy. Health educators believe in the importance of health literacy so that individuals have the capacity to obtain, process, and understand basic health information and services needed to make appropriate health decisions.

Examples of Health Education programs in Franklin and Gulf Counties include Tobacco Prevention and Students Working Against Tobacco (SWAT), CHOICES, and Closing the Gap. Our Community Health Improvement processes and workshops are also facilitated by our Health Education team.

“The Florida Department of Health in Franklin/Gulf is proud to celebrate National Health Education Week”, said Sarah Hinds, Administrator for the Florida Department of Health in Franklin and Gulf Counties. “We have been fortunate to build a team committed to our communities in every setting. We facilitate, educate and partner with our schools, faith-based organizations, community coalitions, and city/county officials. This week, we acknowledge their hard work and dedication to improve health where we live, learn, work, worship and play.”