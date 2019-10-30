A week of early voting starts Saturday in advance of the Nov. 16 election, a ballot that includes runoffs for governor, Terrebonne sheriff and Lafourche parish president and other state and local offices.

You'll find a complete rundown of every race and issue on the ballot on today's front page and online at houmatoday.com and dailycomet.com. The story online includes handy links to other stories and candidate Q&As that will help you make an informed decision.

Here are a few other tips to help you prepare:

• Watch tonight's debate. It's the last chance you'll get to see Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and his Republican challenger Eddie Rispone debate the issues. The debate, sponsored by the Council for A Better Louisiana and Louisiana Public Broadcasting, will air live from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on LPB stations.

• You’ll find sample ballots in Saturday's newspapers for all of the races and items on the local ballots. We'll post them to our website and share a link on our Facebook pages.

• The newspapers sent questionnaires to all candidates in all of the local races that are contested, including Terrebonne and Lafourche councils, parish presidents, sheriffs and state legislators. We published the responses, along with basic biographical information about the candidates, in print in September, and you can find them on our websites. We’ve collected them all in once place -- we call it Election Central -- and you can find a link on our Facebook pages or use this one: bit.ly/Oct12ElectionCentral.

• Our websites host the most comprehensive coverage of the local elections anywhere. And you’ll find plenty of coverage of the statewide races in our newspapers and at media outlets all over the internet. On our websites, just type a keyword -- for instance, “Louisiana governor” or “parish president” -- into the search box and you’ll be able to browse among dozens of election stories.

• You can find Q&As with candidates for governor at the Council for a Better Louisiana’s website, cabl.org. Both Edwards and Rispone responsed.

• If you’re unsure which polling place you’ll go to, which council or legislative district you live in or want a look at the ballot in your specific precinct, visit the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website at geauxvote.com.

• Most candidates have websites or at least Facebook pages that are worth checking, with the understanding that they won’t tell you anything the candidate doesn’t want you to know. If you’re looking for a no-spin zone, this is not it. These online outlets usually include phone numbers or email addresses that will allow you to ask the candidates questions directly. Any candidate who fails to respond or can’t offer specific answers to your questions should raise a red flag in your mind.

The people who will be elected to these seats will shape the future of our community for years to come. Do your homework and make sure your voice is heard at the ballot box.

-- Editorials represent the opinion of this newspaper and not any single individual.