PENSACOLA – The familiar, irresistible aroma of candied pecans, creamy pralines and homemade fudge will soon be wafting through the streets of downtown Pensacola when J.W. Renfroe Pecan Co. opens its second location on Main Street in November.

A grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 11 a.m. to noon at the new store – 794 W. Main St. – across from Joe Patti’s Seafood. The public is invited to attend.

Renfroe Pecan Co. has been a Northwest Florida fixture for more than 60 years. The fourth-generation, family-owned business traces its roots back to Troy, Ala., in the 1930s when J.W. Renfroe Sr. began dealing in pecans. The family moved to Pensacola and started the company here in the 1950s, opened its main retail store on Fairfield Drive in the 1970s, and has been the leader in the pecan market for decades.

Today, Renfroe’s produces and sells much more than just pecans.

“Pensacola is our home, and we’ve wanted to be more involved in the incredible growth of downtown,” said Ben Renfroe. “So when this prime Main Street location became available, we knew it was meant to be.”

The new downtown store will feature a retail shop and kitchen and offer the same pecan-themed gift items, nut mixes, candies, jams, coffees and other miscellaneous items that you can find at it’s original retail location, including the family’s famous Pensacola-style pralines and homemade fudge.

“We are thrilled to offer this new downtown location to our customers,” said Dee Renfroe, manager of retail and mail order. “Our entire family has worked hard over the years to provide an excellent product for the community. We are excited to continue our work at the Fairfield location and to develop new relationships at the new Main Street store.”

Renfroe’s Main Street location hours will be Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Renfroe’s plan to offer free, surprise giveaways throughout opening week to celebrate their expansion and invite the public to join them at the ribbon cutting ceremony on November 12.