ARIES (Mar 21-Apr. 19): Have a method to your madness. Make a concerted effort so that your actions will directly or indirectly impact the achievement of long-term goals. The work you do now could make life a lot easier in the future.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20): Don't overplay your hand. Heaping too much praise on someone might make them think you're insincere, while not giving enough appreciation could make you seem ungrateful. Do your best to find the balance and avoid unnecessary strain.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): It's time to get physical. Find time to get out and stretch your legs, as too much time spent cooped up inside could make you feel as if you're starting to rust. Give a friend a needed pat on the back.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Not every truth, as you see it, needs to be told. It may be kinder to bite your tongue, as being completely honest with someone could hurt their feelings. Stick with your routine and avoid making difficult decisions.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Hope for the best but prepare for the worst. Others could have the best intentions but may not be able to follow through for you. Always have a contingency plan waiting in the wings in case someone lets you down.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stand up to the pressure. Someone may deliberately try to undermine your position through a confrontation, but you can prevail by standing up for yourself. Making good impressions is important, but don't spend too much time worrying about it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22.): What's good for the goose may not be good for the gander. In trying to win over one faction, you may inadvertently turn off another faction. Make your life easier by not getting involved in other people's problems.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): If you're feeling the heat, get out of the kitchen. Take a walk if you feel that you're being drawn into someone else's senseless conflicts. A situation may not concern you; your only obligation is to yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): "No" is always a possibility. You shouldn't take for granted that someone will provide a favor or a loan; they might have their own problems. You may feel you can generally rely on others, but avoid doing so for now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You may be the silver lining in the crowd's cloud. Your sense of humor and quick wit will be appreciated when used to diffuse a tense situation. You can lighten the mood, but don't take matters lightly.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stay with the pack. Trying to be an individual when teamwork is needed might make you appear tone-deaf or self-centered. While there is no need to stifle your imagination, remember that it's best to follow the rules.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20): Your fuse may be shorter than usual. You could be quick to become irritated when bothered by random interruptions. You may need to seek out a private or secluded location. Avoid discussions that could turn into arguments.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You can be active and assertive without being aggravating in the upcoming five to six weeks. This can be a good time to join a gym or begin a physical exercise regimen that will upgrade your overall health and well-being. An opportunity worth taking may arrive at the end of December or early January. Since your judgement is better than usual, this is a good time to make major decisions, plan the year ahead or put some of your best ideas into motion. You may find that people who have your best interests at heart grow closer. Next April might be the best time to make a major life change such as taking on a new job or relocating. People will be more likely to overlook your faults and appreciate your talents, making this an excellent time to form new connections.