On what is supposed to be the scariest day of the year, here is something to think about. A center that tracks suspected UFO sightings reports that Florida has more than any other state except for California.

According to the latest data from the National UFO Reporting Center, Florida has had 6,693 reports in the center’s history. California has nearly twice that many with close to 14,000.

The other top 10 “alien-active” states are Washington with just over 6,000, Texas with about 5,000, New York at 4,700, Arizona at 4,100, Pennsylvania at just under 4,000, Illinois with about 3,700, Ohio at 3,665 and Michigan with just over 3,000.

Here are summaries of some of the local reports in the last two years.

Panama City Beach: On Sept. 30, 2019, someone on vacation reported a “triangle on fire” flying through the night sky at about 2 a.m. The event lasted 5 minutes, according to the report.

On the same night at the same time, someone else reported an object that looked like a drone but was soundless and “moving way too fast ... it went across the sky and vanished into thin air. Very scary and crazy.”

Panama City: On Aug. 11, 2019 at about 10:15 p.m., an individual saw a “weird star” moving straight up and down and right to left for about 30 minutes. “Crazy moves,” the person commented in the report.

Crestview: “OK, an extremely bizarre evening,” according to the individual who reported seeing multiple crafts fading and returning in the night sky. The aircraft had various “spinners with erratic movements.” They varied in color from red to white for long periods of time. “ZERO true pattern. Extreme randomness,” the reporter noted. Eight to 10 fighter jets arrived from Eglin. The entire family viewed the activity, which lasted for 20 minutes, with night vision binoculars.

Holiday Isle, Destin: A sleepless individual reported seeing a bright white pulsing light at about 2:30 a.m. on July 28, 2019. He watched it for 15 minutes as it hovered and stayed in place, before moving east at a slow rate of speed. It then “shot off and disappeared.”

Gulf Breeze: Six people were hanging out on the back porch of a friend’s house June 9, 2019 when they pulled up apps on their phones to look at the stars and try to find Jupiter. Just before 10 p.m. they spotted a light in the sky that was almost as bright as the north star. It has no blinking lights but had a blue blur behind it. It was viewed by six adults, all over the age of 35, all of whom were sober, according to the report. “It traveled the night sky in a straight line for around a minute ... it stayed a constant speed, then phased out ... totally disappeared, no explosion, no giant flash. It was there and then it wasn’t.”

Milton: Person was walking pets in the backyard at about 10:45 p.m. on May 31, 2019, when he spotted a triangular craft that was slightly illuminated at the three corners. He later determined that the illumination was from the ground and as the object moved farther from populated areas, it disappeared.

Panama City Beach: On April 30, 2019 at about 2 p.m., an individual was on the balcony of a hotel looking toward Tyndall Air Force Base when he saw an object hovering in the air about 15 miles away. With 22 years of Air Force experience and 2,000 helicopter flight hours, he at first assumed it was something from Tyndall. He shot photos and video of the object over the next two hours. It did not move, according to the report.

Fort Walton Beach: On April 9, 2019 at about 9 p.m., an individual who went for a walk near the Santa Rosa Mall reported seeing a “defined slim triangle with six round dimly orange glowing lights” moving slowly and quietly just above the tree line. “I spent the next hour in the park staring up at the sky, in shock, when I finally got home and tried to go about my normal business, I discovered the internet was down in my neighborhood.”

Santa Rosa Mall, Mary Esther: On April 7, 2019 at about 7 p.m., an individual reported seeing a green light being chased by four helicopters. He heard a low rumble, which he identified as being the sound of the helicopters, which were a glossy navy blue and passed so close to him he could feel the “beat of the rotor wash” against his chest.

Destin: An individual who went outside to have a cigarette around 2 a.m. on Dec. 6, 2018 saw a pink and blue crystal with three lights in the sky. “I felt fully awake and frightened,” the individual reported. “I stared at it a bit and then the sky began to lighten ... I grew afraid and went back inside my apartment.”

Fort Walton Beach: An individual walking his dog just after midnight on Aug. 18, 2019 observed a very bright white light trailed by a dim object. The pair were heading north, just above the horizon.

Milton: On July 27, 2018 at about 8:30 p.m., two “silent flying fireballs” were observed. The individual described them as “two pulsating orange lights of equal intensity.” There was no hovering or bobbling, the report noted. “They did not look like Chinese lanterns or flares.”

Panama City: On Nov. 12, 2017 at around 7 p.m., an individual reported a slow moving fireball traveling in a straight line just below the clouds. He took a 30-second video, which ended when the object flickered slightly and faded out. “What we witnessed tonight was completely unexplainable and unlike anything any of us had seen before.”