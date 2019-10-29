One street will open as another closes Wednesday as a part of the state’s ongoing Lurleen Wallace Boulevard construction project.

The westbound access to 11th Street from Lurleen Wallace Boulevard North will open Wednesday as while 12th Street’s westbound access from Lurleen Wallace Boulevard North is scheduled to close for the rest of the year.

John D. McWilliams, spokesman for the Alabama Department of Transportation’s West Central region, said that the construction times may vary due to weather or other restrictions.

And while access to local business remains permitted, the current and pending street closures associated with the work are:

Lurleen Wallace Boulevard South

• Stillman Boulevard will remain closed on the western approach until late November.

Lurleen Wallace Boulevard North

• Sixth and Seventh streets will remain closed on at their western approach until late November.

• Stillman Boulevard will remain closed on the western approach until early December.

• 11th Street will remain closed on its western approach until Wednesday.

• 12th Street will close on its western approach west side Wednesday and remain closed through late December.

• 25th Avenue will remain closed north of 14th Street until the end of the project.

This $23.7 million project will add left and right turning lanes to both the northbound and southbound corridors while moving parallel parking spots to side streets in an effort to increase the effective capacity of the roadway.

In addition to the roadwork, sidewalk extensions near the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, along with additional landscaping, are meant enhance pedestrian safety.

This work is part of a joint project between ALDOT and the city of Tuscaloosa to improve capacity on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard for the 72,000 vehicles that use it daily.

The project is scheduled for completion by February 2020.

To minimize delays, ALDOT officials urge motorists to use 15th Street, Greensboro Avenue and McFarland Boulevard during construction.

For more information, visit www.lurleenproject.com.

Reach Jason Morton at jason.morton@tuscaloosanews.com or 205-722-0200.