CHIPLEY- A convicted violent felony offender is back behind bars following a traffic stop early Thursday morning in Washington County.

Just after 1:00 a.m., WCSO deputies stopped a green Cadillac near the intersection of Coggin Avenue and State

Road 77. The driver, 25-year-old Qualin Justin Williams of Bascom, was asked to step out of the vehicle after refusing to stop reaching under the seat of his vehicle.

As deputies conducted a pat-down for their safety, Williams repeatedly attempted to conceal the front area of his

pants. As deputies gained access they discovered a loaded 9mm handgun in Williams’ front waistband.

Once deputies confirmed the weapon was reported as stolen, Williams was arrested and booked into the

Washington County Jail on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon or ammunition by a

convicted felon, dealing in stolen property, and altering identification of a weapon by attempting to remove the serial number.